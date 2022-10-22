Marshalltown kids honored for art contest entries at VFW | News, Sports, Jobs

The Marshalltown Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary invited three young art enthusiasts to the VFW Hall on Thursday evening to celebrate their success in the organization’s Illustrating America art contest, a patriotic art contest for elementary and middle school students.

Illustrating America consists of three grade divisions — kindergarten through second, third through fifth and sixth through eighth, with national awards for first, second and third place in each grade division.

Entries are judged at local, district, state and national levels on patriotic theme and technique, and the entry deadline for the 2021-2022 contest was March 31. The winners were announced at the end of the summer, and all three Marshalltown contestants chose to create Veteran Portraits using different mediums.

Tanner Anderson, age six, created his piece using a mixture of watercolors and collage. He earned first place in Iowa for his grade division and second in the nation. Sophie Boone, age 11, created her portrait using colored pencils and earned first place in Iowa for her grade division. Kira Anderson, age 10, did her piece with Acrylic paint, and while she didn’t place, she still received a certificate of appreciation from the Marshalltown VFW Auxiliary Thursday evening.

VFW Treasurer and Youth Committee Chair Deb Miller said the auxiliary was excited to invite the contestants and their families out to celebrate their success, especially after a couple of years where there was a lapse in activity due to COVID.

“I think it’s outstanding. It’s good to be back in the swing of things, and recognizing the kids in the community is pretty neat,” Miller said. “This is my first year doing this as the youth chairman, and to have a national winner has just really kind of pumped me up.”

Miller was one of the local judges, and she said the work the children put into their pictures impressed her, as did the unique subject matter.

“Just the fact that they recognize and understand Veterans and active-duty people and were able to draw them, I think that’s what really stood out for me,” she said.

Tanner, Kira and Sophie’s art teacher, Julie Bousum, was actually the one who encouraged the kids to enter their artwork into the contest, and hearing about their success was exciting for her.

“I was just thrilled for them. You know, we didn’t decide to start it until just shortly before the deadline. And so the kids stayed one night through the art lessons and just stayed until the pieces were finished, and I’m just very proud of them,” Bousum said.

Bousum used to teach art at Marshalltown High School, and while she’s now retired, she still gives Weekly Lessons to the three children because they were connected to her through the Marshall County Arts and Culture Alliance. Bousum knew of the Illustrating America contest from her time at MHS, and she was glad the auxiliary still sponsored it.

She helped them come up with their subjects, and since they had just finished studying portraits, they decided to take a stab at it in the contest, each selecting whatever medium they felt the most comfortable with.

Tanner and Kira’s parents, Ira and Kerri Anderson, were happy to support their kids in their artistic endeavors as well and were glad their kids got to show off their artwork.

“It’s awesome. They love art. They love Julie, so this was really great to see them kind of have their product displayed in front of the other people, so it’s awesome,” Kerri said.

When Tanner got the news that he was second in the nation, Kerri said he was overjoyed and could hardly believe he had won, and Kira was excited to get to participate in the contest too.

Sophie’s parents, Monica and Eric Boone, were overjoyed with her successes as well and were glad she had the opportunity to do what she loves.

“(Sophie) loves art and loves to draw and seems to be doodling all the time, so this was just something that has really helped, as one of her interests, one of her hobbies, to just really expand on that knowledge of what she can do,” Monica said.

Sophie’s reaction mirrored Tanner’s, according to Monica, and she was excited that her artwork placed first in the state.

The contestants and their families, along with Bousum, gathered at the VFW and Miller and the VFW Auxiliary President Liz Polkiewicz presented each of the kids with a certificate of appreciation for their submissions. After they received their certificates, pizza and lemonade were served, and everyone had the chance to mingle.

