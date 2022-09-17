Marshall Women’s Soccer Wins 2021-22 College Team Academic Award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va — The Marshall University Women’s soccer team has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 College Team Academic Award, as selected by United Soccer Coaches. The women posted a team GPA of 3.53, qualifying the group for an achievement only 509 other Women’s programs across the country accomplished. Marshall Women’s soccer head coach Michael Swan credits much of the hard work to Ryan Signorino the Assistant Director of Academics for the Women’s soccer program.

“The big thing we strive for within our program is academic excellence,” Swan said. “When we recruit, we make sure we are bringing incoming student Athletes who are goal driven and have a pathway already set in play for their academic goals. The work our academic team does for our student Athletes when they get here is exceptional, they hold them to a high standard which as you can see, they rise to. Ryan (Signorino) has done a fantastic job mapping things out for them and it doesn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff and student athletes.”

Signorino acknowledges the important work of both the student athletes and coaches.

“From the graduating seniors to the incoming students, I’ve asked each of the players to set goals for their performance in the classroom too,” Signorino said. “Just as Coach Swan is always pushing to improve on the pitch, I’m setting higher and higher standards for the student athletes as well. We set a goal of trying to reach a 3.6 team GPA for the fall semester, which is a lofty goal especially in-season while they are competing and traveling, but I know it is doable. Coaches talk about getting the little things right to win games, and I think the same is true on the academic side – so I want to make sure the students are doing things like organizing and prioritizing their time, talking with Professors and doing study hall hours and Tutoring to maximize how well they can do in classes.”

