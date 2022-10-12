Marshall vs. Louisiana odds, spread, bets: College football picks, predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) are set to square off in a Sun Belt Conference Showdown on Wednesday night. After starting the season 2-0, the Ragin’ Cajuns have dropped three straight games. Last week, they fell to South Alabama 20-17. Marshall, meanwhile, snapped its two-game skid, securing a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb in Week 5.

Kickoff from Joan C. Edwards Stadium is set for 7:30 pm ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Thundering Herd at -10.5 in the latest Louisiana vs. Marshall odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Marshall vs. Louisiana spread: Marshall -10.5

Marshall vs. Louisiana over-under: 47.5 points

Marshall vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana +328, Marshall -430

UL: Louisiana won the first ever meeting between these teams 36-21 in 2021

MRSH: Marshall has yet to cover as a favorite this season

Featured Game | Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall has been playing great defense to kick off the season. They are extremely fast and physical as they fly from sideline to sideline. The Thundering Herd ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (16.2), total defense (281.2), rushing yards allowed (71.2), and third in passing yards allowed (210). This unit has consistently made things difficult for opposing offenses to get into a rhythm.

Senior linebacker Abraham Beauplan is all over the field. Beauplan is an effective run defender who plays with outstanding instincts. The Florida native constantly fills run gaps and is a sure tackler. Beauplan is first on the team in total tackles (34) with two pass deflections. In his last outing, he recorded six total stops and one forced fumble.

Why Louisiana can cover

Junior running back Chris Smith is the main workhorse in the backfield for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Smith is incredibly shifty and evasive in the open field, making defenders miss on a regular basis. The Mississippi native is also a reliable receiving option for the offense. Smith is leading the team with 47 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 107 yards.

Senior receiver Michael Jefferson is the go-to option through the air for Louisiana. Jefferson has thrived thanks to his precise route running and sure hands. The Alabama native is leading the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (280), touchdowns (2), and yards per reception (14). On Sept. 24, he snagged five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe.

