Marshall vs. Louisiana odds, bets, spread: College football picks, predictions for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-3) in a battle between conference foes on Wednesday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns were defeated by South Alabama 20-17 in their last outing, their third loss in a row. On the other side, Marshall outmatched Gardner-Webb 28-7 on Oct. 1. The win helped the Thundering Herd halt their two-game losing skid following their upset win over Notre Dame.

Marshall vs. Louisiana spread: Marshall -11

Marshall vs. Louisiana over-under: 46 points

Marshall vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana +328, Marshall -430

UL: Louisiana won the first ever meeting between these teams 36-21 in 2021

MRSH: Marshall has yet to cover as a favorite this season

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall owns a Furious defense and they have the stats to back it up. The Thundering Herd are second in the conference in rushing yards allowed (71.2) and third in passing yards allowed (210). Junior defensive lineman Owen Porter has been making plays up front for this unit. Porter is getting into the backfield to stuff the run and pressure the quarterback. He is second on the team in tackles for loss (3.5) and first in sacks (3).

Defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander is another player who has been constantly in the backfield. Cumberlander knows how to quickly shed blocks and cause havoc behind the line of scrimmage. The Georgia native is fourth on the team in total tackles (21) but first in tackles for loss (4) and QB hurries (4).

Why Louisiana can cover

The Ragin’ Cajuns have Athletic and energetic Playmakers on defense. Sophomore linebacker KC Ossai constantly finds himself around the ball. Ossai owns great reaction time while being a reliable tackler. The Texas native is leading the group with 32 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Linebacker Andre Jones has been an explosive presence off the edge. Jones owns violent hands and an array of moves to beat the Blocker in front of him. The Louisiana native has 19 total tackles with a team-high 3.5 sacks. In his last outing, Jones had six total stops along with one sack.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 44 combined points.

