Marshall Volleyball Hosts EKU for Non-Conference Finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-7) returns to the Cam Henderson Center Tuesday as it hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 6 pm for its final non-conference contest of the regular season.

Tuesday is Student-Athlete Night. Free pizza will be provided to student-athletes and coached as they come out to cheer on Herd volleyball.

Tuesday September 27th

6 pm – Marshall vs. EKU LIVE STATS | ESPN+

Series History:

vs. EKU – EKU leads the all-time series 18-8, last meeting was on Sept. 17, 2019 in Richmond, Kentucky (3-0 Marshall win)

Graduate student Macy McElhaney leads the Herd with 153 Kills (3.06 Kills per set) as a senior Lydia Montague has a team-best .341 hitting percentage. Montague also has a squad-best 57 blocks.

Fifth-year senior Kaitlyn Gehler leads Marshall with 179 digs.

Sophomore Brynn Brown leads MU with seven double-doubles this season, including three triple-doubles, tied for third most in the country.

Scouting the Opponent EKU

The Colonels are 9-6 this season, coming off a win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

EKU leads the ASUN Conference total digs with 886.

Josie Schmitendorf leads ASUN with 230 total digs this season.

