Marshall volleyball Dominates Worthington in straight sets | News, Sports, Jobs

MARSHALL — The Marshall Tigers Volleyball team continues to stack up wins as they defeat their conference opponent the Worthington Trojans in straight sets 25-8, 25-8 and 25-9.

The Tigers started out set one on a 16-3 ru,n capitalizing on Trojans errors. Senior Leah Jones led the Tigers in serving with three aces and in kills with 12. The Tigers would close out set one 25-8 and would do the same for set two with the exact same score. This set however, was the passing and spacing of the Tigers that allowed them to score efficiently and often

The third set became a formality as the crowd was engaged all night long with the contest, continuously yelled out

“Sweep, sweep, sweep”

That’s exactly what the Tigers did in earning their 11th win of the season.

Lauren Wherry, for the Tigers, led the team with 32 assists and had two aces of her own. Teammates Lexi Bednarek led the team in digs with 14, Kennedy Drake had 13 digs and Caitlyn Christianson had 12 digs for the match

Head Coach of the Tigers Dan Westby elaborated on his team’s performance and what lies ahead this weekend.

“I thought our kids came out and had really great focus,” Westby said. “The pace of the match really favored our kids. Overall I thought it was a crisp performance by us.”

Westby added that the Apple Valley volleyball tournament this weekend will definitely test them as a team. Also that they would have to be ready to go every match facing some of the best teams in the state at the tournament.

The Marshall Tigers (11-1) will next be in action on Friday as they travel to Apple Valley High School for a two-day tournament.