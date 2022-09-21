Marshall Volleyball Begins Sun Belt Play at ODU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-5) travels to Norfolk, Virginia, to open Sun Belt Conference play against the Old Dominion Monarchs (5-8) Thursday and Friday (September 22 and 23). Both matches are slated to begin at 6:30 pm with Friday’s contest being streamed on ESPN+.

Thursday September 22nd

6:30 pm – Marshall at Old Dominion LIVE STATS | NO STREAM

Friday September 23rd

6:30 pm – Marshall at Old Dominion LIVE STATS | ESPN+

Series History:

vs. Old Dominion – Marshall leads the all-time series 3-1, last meeting was on Oct. 23, 2021 in Huntington, West Virginia (3-2 Marshall win)

The Herd is coming off a pair of road sweeps at Furman and USC Upstate last weekend. It is second in the conference in digs per set (15.91) and fourth in hitting percentage (.241).

Graduate student Macy McElhaney is nine kills away from 500 for her collegiate career as she sits at 491. The Beaver, Pennsylvania, native leads Marshall with 126 kills (3.43 per set).

Senior Lydia Montague sits atop the Sun Belt Leaderboard in blocks with 53. The middle Blocker from Lehi, Utah, is second on the team in Kills with 99.

Sophomore Brynn Brown leads MU with six double-doubles this season, including three triple-doubles, tied for second most in the country.

The Opponents

ODU

The Monarchs are 5-8 this season and coming off a 1-2 weekend at the VCU Invitational taking down the Rams and falling to North Carolina and UMBC.

ODU is second in the Sun Belt with 113 blocks this season.

Bailey Burgess and Myah Conway have 43 and 41 blocks, respectively, this season.

