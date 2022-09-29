The Marshall University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) set to play host to the Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) for its Sun Belt Conference home opening weekend on Thursday and Friday at the Cam Henderson Center. Thursday’s match is set for 6 pm with Friday slated for a 2 pm start.

Thursday is Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night. Our volleyball student-athletes will each have a Faculty or staff member whom they appreciate announced with them during Announcements prior to Thursday night’s contest.

Thursday September 29th

6 p.m.—Marshall vs. Georgia State LIVE STATS | ESPN+

Friday September 29th

2 p.m.—Marshall vs. Georgia State LIVE STATS | ESPN+

Series History:

vs. Georgia State – Marshall leads the all-time series 1-0, last meeting was on Aug. 31, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois (3-0 Marshall win)

Graduate student Macy McElhaney leads the Herd with 173 Kills (3.20 Kills per set) as a senior Lydia Montague has a team-best .326 hitting percentage. Montague also has a squad- and conference-best 65 blocks.

Fifth-year senior Kaitlyn Gehler leads Marshall with 201 digs.

Sophomore Brynn Brown leads MU with seven double-doubles this season, including three triple-doubles, tied for third most in the country.

Scouting the Opponent

Georgia State

The Panthers are 4-10 this season, coming off a pair of losses at Coastal Carolina last weekend.

Georgia State is second in the conference in blocks per set at 2.59.

