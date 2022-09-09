Marshall Parks director discusses ‘Fore the Course’ golf tourney, Region F

by Danielle Linton-Hatfield/Staff Writer

It’s that time of year again where the Marshall Parks and Recreation will be hosting the “Fore the Course” event. Marshall Parks Director Chad Unterreiner talked about the event at the Marshall Park Board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“That’s the golf tournament that we have in October,” he said.

This is the same golf tourney which was held last year at Indian Foothills Golf Course. Funds received will go towards Improvements of the course.

“Last year we had 12-13 teams with several sponsors,” Unterreiner added. “We raised, I think it was around $8,000. That’s how we did the railings … down by hole 12.”

They said this year’s funds will go towards grass on the white tee boxes. Unterreiner stated they felt this is where the biggest need is right now.

Board President Scott Fann asked if Unterreiner had any information on the sponsorships. Unterreiner stated he did.

“Fore the Course” will be on Friday, Oct. 7, and checks must be made payable to Indian Foothills Golf Course. The tourney is a three-person scramble and entries can be mailed to 1538 E. Vest St. in Marshall. Registration will be at 11 am and the shotgun start will be at noon.

Residents can contact Golf Operations Supervisor Lisa McComas for more information at 660-831-0929.

In other news, Unterreiner stated the park received tables from a Region F grant. Two of the tables will be placed at the Battle of Marshall Shelterhouse — until the Seminole Shelterhouse is finished being rebuilt.

“Those will be constructed over the next two weeks and put out,” he said.

For the FEMA process of current park projects, Unterreiner stated everything is looking good.

“The only one that’s been obligated for the set amount was the bunker project, and that’s finished,” he explained. “The Seminole is still up in the air, as far as what we’re going to finalize. It’s looking around the $80-90,000 mark.”

Unterreiner stated the park recently had their stakeholder meeting with SWT Design on Sept. 6.

“One of the things is we’re going to have the Open House on Sept. 27 at the Martin Center,” they continued. “Depending on how many people attend, they may change it to like a presentation — a little 15-minute presentation — but right now they’re just going to have boards up. One of the things that — if you look on the bullet points is the potential for the removal of the Indian Foothills Park pool.”

Unterreiner indicated they’re not saying it’s going to happen and nothing has been approved.

“The main thing was that they wanted to make sure the messaging was clear … that could be an option — not that … the board will go with that option, as far as the 15-20 year Master Plan,” he continued. “But we thought it was important for that. So if you do have any things I’ll be releasing this probably next week.”

Unterreiner stated he wanted the board to look at this and get the word out for the Open House meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m

“Then SWT will give feedback from it at the next … park board meeting,” he concluded. “They are planning on being here for that.”

Other draft recommendations that will be discussed at the Open House will include the following:

— Trails within the Parks and connection to the community

— Consideration of new or expanded Parks within the city of Marshall

— Care of existing park amenities: shelters, playgrounds, athletic fields, courts, etc.

— Removal of existing and/or addition of new amenities within the Parks

— Programs and events offered within the Parks and through partnerships

Finally, Unterreiner reported the goal is for Seminole Shelterhouse to be completed by Halloween. The concrete will be poured in the next one or two weeks.

“We are not putting the concrete tables back, so there won’t be — we don’t know how many tables yet, but we will have tables down there,” he said. “It may be a mix and match to start because that was not covered in the flood — on that.”

The Marshall Park Board adjourned into closed session to discuss a contract that includes an option to purchase real estate at a particular price.