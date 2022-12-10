Marshall Memo: LEO Club Expands; Christmas Programs; and ‘Marble Golf’ | News, Sports, Jobs

The make-up of the Moundsville Middle School LEO Club has changed during the current school year.

Since being founded by the Moundsville Lions Club in 2002, the Leo Club had only eighth grade members.

However, since new club advisor Trista Parsons, the school’s site supervisor, is involved daily with students in the school’s three grades, she was given the approval to accept students from the sixth and seventh grades.

Parsons said this past Tuesday, during the LEO Club’s induction of new members and installation of officers, that during the past three months everything has gone well with the new setup.

She noted that officers consist of a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and three board of directors, and that the club has for the first time five advisers.

Moundsville Lions Club members Eva Dague, Doug Pettit, Nick Zervos, and Fr. John Ledford was in charge of the installation.

The members have done outside clean-up near the school, packed goodie bags in appreciation of the teachers, provided cookies and Beverages following Trick-or-Treat for Special Education students, and arranged a one hour Track-or-Treat at the JM Stadium .

Among events for the club this month are:

Assisting Shepard’s Pantry in Distributing Christmas gifts at Simpson United Methodist Church, deliver Sarris candy that the club had sold, Sponsored a LEO Christmas Dance, and assist with Wreaths Across America which will take place on Dec. 17 at Riverview Cemetery.

Pettit told the students that membership in a LEO Club is a privilege, and that they have entered a program that extends throughout the world. He added, “Leo Clubs began in 1967 as an official activity of the International Association of Lions Clubs, and that the LEO goals include high moral standards, personal responsibility, an attitude of cheerfulness and understanding in addition to extending a helping hand to those in need.”

The 32 members of the LEO Club are:

President Irelyn Lowe, vice president Sadi Willis, secretary Zoey Gunn, treasurer Meredith Tucker, board of directors Hailey Hill, Lexi Landis, and Olivia Bonar and Advisers Elin McGuire, Fiona Ren, Ellie Robinson, Layla Rodgers and Kaelyn Wyatt.

Other members are: Ali Reager, Shaylynn Chanze, Hailey Cook, Lakyn Corey, Carleigh Cochran, Mollie Dixon, Brady Dorsey, Lennan Gamble, Erika Harris, Alaena Haught, Kage Jones, Sophie Kennen, Gabby Martin, Gage Morgan, Josie Novel, Moe Patarello, Jazmyne Scandinaro, Kayden Shipley, Danielle Waldrop, Lauren Whetzel and Aylin Yoho.

—

Two personnel appointments were approved by the Marshall County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Amber Littleton will work in the Prosecutor’s Office, and Howard Henry III in the EMS office, the latter being listed as a new temporary/full-time person.

—

If you want to get in on the Christmas spirit you can do so this Tuesday and Wednesday at two Marshall County libraries. A Santa visit and Christmas Sing-a-Longs will be at the Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library and at the Benwood-McMechen Public Library, respectively.

There will be an old-fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long at 6 pm, at the Moundsville Library, and the same will take place at 6 pm on Wednesday at the Benwood-McMechen Library.

These events will feature music by Wesley Howsare and will last 45 minutes.

These programs are free and open to the public.

—

Employee offices on the second floor of the Marshall County Board of Education were judged as having the best looking indoor Christmas Decorations by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber also sponsored an Ugly Sweater Day, the winner has yet to be announced.

—

The annual Cockayne Farmstead Tours will take place from 2-4 pm Sunday.

In each room visitors will see Christmas through the eyes of each generation of the Cockayne family, experiencing the sights and memories of Christmas past.

Wassail and cookies will be provided to make the experience even more festive.

Admission will be $8 for adults, and free for children 12 and under.

—

This past Thursday, John Marshall High School’s Music Department presented “Monarch Tiding at JM,” which was recorded and will be shown in its entirety on the WJMH Media YouTube Channel beginning Tuesday. It call also be viewed on WLU-TV, West Liberty University’s TV station on Xfinity channel 14.

—

“Christmas on the Avenue with the city of Moundsville Arts & Culture Committee” will take place on Dec. 17.

This event will include horse and carriage rides, train rides, ornament decorating, visit with Santa, cookie decorating, balloon animals, a hot chocolate stand, food trucks and more.

All activities will be free.

—

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Christmas Luncheon for county and state employees working will be held Thursday. The Courthouse will be closed that day from 11:30 am until 1 pm

—

A new attraction at the Grave Creek Mound Museum called “Marble Golf” will be unveiled today (Saturday) from 2-4 pm

The course is 10 boxes and 5 feet long.

Five of the boxes will be in the Activities Rooms, three in the main area of ​​the building and the other two in locations which have yet to be determined.

Those wishing to try their Marble skills can obtain marbles at the gift shop or the Tour Desk. There will be no charge.

You can play marbles through January 31st from 10 am until 4 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The phone number is 304-843-4128.

A Central Elementary School Art student was responsible for putting the Marble attraction together.

—

Students from Glen Dale Elementary School will offer two Musicals at 6:30 pm on Dec. 19. They will be at the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts.

First, audiences will enjoy a diverse program that recounts a Mexican folktale titled, “Fiestal The Legend of the Poinsettia” featuring the third grade.

Because of COVID restrictions in 2020, the current fifth graders missed the opportunity to be Featured while they were in the third grade and thus they will perform their talents in “Karaoke Christmas.”