Marshall Mayor congratulates MHS soccer team, Christmas Parade Dec. 2

The Marshall City Council met in regular session at 6 pm on Monday, Nov. 21, with the following members present: Mayor Dewey Hendrix; council members Leon Thompson, Tim Reeder, Drew Green, Robert Ashford, Dan Brandt and Steve Cook; City Administrator JD Kehrman, City Counselor Josh Taylor and City Clerk Julie Lewis. Council members Charles Guthrey and Craig Thompson were absent.

Reeder made a motion, seconded by Ashford, to adopt the agenda as written. A roll call vote was taken, and the council unanimously approved the agenda.

During the meeting, Ashford reported there will be Board of Building Code Enforcement hearings on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8:30 am in the council Chambers at the Marshall City Offices Building.

For Public Relations, Reeder reported this is the time of year Residents are traveling and shopping. Therefore, it is important for residents to remember to lock the doors to their vehicles — and not leave items in plain view in their vehicles, like purses or packages.

The minutes advised residents not to put empty boxes by the curb for pickup. Cut the boxes up and place them in trash bags.

Additionally for Public Relations, it was noted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec, 2, at 6 pm on the square.

For the Municipal Services and Personnel Committee, Brandt stated the last week for curbside leaf collection will be during the week of Dec. 12. The Marshall Compost Area has transitioned to winter hours. They are open Monday through Saturday, 7 am until 4 pm

According to the minutes, Brandt gave an update for the 2023 Mill and Overlay program. Odell Avenue will be done from College to Highlander. The remainder of Odell Avenue to the By-pass will be looked at for the following year.

City Administrator JD Kehrman reported he had spoken with a representative of Remco Demolition, and they were waiting for a letter from the Department of Natural Resources before the demolition could be completed. Kehrman indicated Remco planned to resume work on Monday, Nov. 28.

The minutes explained some of the concrete from the demolition was going to be used as fill for an area on South Lake Drive, however, that will need to be disposed of alternately. Kehrman noted they do have clean fill to utilize for South Lake Drive.

In Kerhman’s report, it was mentioned that the inner loop of the Habilitation Center will be transferred soon. There has been a delay due to an inconsistent legal description. Municipal Services will work with the school regarding alternate points of egress.

Kehrman said he is working on the Nuisance code relating to persistent and criminal nuisances. They plan to bring in another law firm to deal with the issues and will present a draft Ordinance to the council in December or January.

Cook asked for clarification of criminal nuisance. Kehrman explained that criminal Nuisance can include drug houses and persistent noise offenders.

For the mayor’s report, Hendrix congratulated the Marshall High School Soccer Team for winning the State Championship. The team will be in the Christmas Parade.

Lastly, Hendrix presented the following Marshall Public Library Board appointment:

— Brooke Lindsenbardt — New Appointment — Fill Remainder of Unexpired Term — Term Expires June, 2023

Reeder made a motion, seconded by Ashford, to approve the appointment as presented. A roll call vote was taken, and the council unanimously approved the appointment.

There being no other council business or closed session scheduled, the minutes said the council adjourned session at 6:42 pm on Nov. 21.