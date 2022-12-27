Marshall leads short-handed Pelicans past Pacers, 113-93
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Myles Turner scored 14 points for Indiana.
New Orleans had its best first-half defensive effort of the season, holding Indiana to 38 points on 14 baskets. The Pelicans led 57-38 at the break and maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the game.
New Orleans forced 13 turnovers by Indiana and outrebounded the Pacers 54-36.
Trailing 18-9 Midway through the first quarter, the Pelicans took control with a 13-0 run, holding the Pacers scoreless for the final 5:30 of the quarter to take a 24-18 lead.
New Orleans had a 15-0 run in the second quarter to push the advantage to 43-23 and never looked back.
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a career-high 43 points in a win over Miami on Friday night, was held to 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.
Pelicans: Used their 10th starting lineup of the season. … Prior to the game, Coach Willie Green said the team wanted Williamson to get a full practice in before he returns to play. He has missed three straight games because of health and safety protocols. … Kira Lewis’ 3-pointer in the first quarter was his first points at home in over a year. They missed 55 games last season and had played in only two games so far this season because of a knee injury.
Pacers: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Pelicans: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports