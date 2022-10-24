Marshall claims I-8 volleyball crown again

Marshall completed a clean sweep of the Interstate 8 Conference in volleyball, finishing off the season with a tournament championship.

The Redhawks defeated Harper Creek in the final, 2-1, at the I-8 Conference Championships at Coldwater High School on Saturday, giving Marshall the tourney title as they were a perfect 3-0 on the day. Earlier in the week, Marshall finished conference play at 7-0 after a win over Jackson Northwest to clinch the regular season title.

It is the third I-8 title in a row for Marshall.

“I am very proud of these girls and their work ethic day in and day out. They show up ready to play and execute our game plan,” Marshall volleyball Coach Bre Johnson said. “I knew coming into this season that we were going to be a strong team defensively and defense wins championships. But our offense has become a force to be reckoned with. We can set every single hitter on our team with confidence and know that good things will happen. We’re elevating our level of play at the perfect time in the season. I’m looking forward to a deep run into the Playoffs with this fun group of young ladies.”

During the tournament, Ashlyn Giannunzio had 21 kills, 26 digs and five aces to lead Marshall with Natalie Frever adding 19 kills. Ella McAllister had 37 digs and Addie Waito had 74 assists.

Cross Country

The Marshall boys cross country team clinched the Interstate 8 Conference title as they raced in their last I-8 competition of the season on Saturday at their home course. The Redhawks placed second, trailing Harper Creek, but that still gave Marshall enough season points for the conference crown.

Placing second in the race was Marshall’s Jack Bidwell, who finished in a time of 16:27. They earned all-conference first-team honors. The Redhawks’ Connor Griffith placed eighth and was closely followed by teammate Reece Davis who ran a personal best time of 17:06 to finish ninth.

Harper Creek’s Dominic Lowrie was the overall winner in a time of 15:59.

Lumen Christi finished as the girls cross country champion in the I-8. Harper Creek was second, led by Katie Behnke in fourth place and Madison Berning in fifth. Marshall’s Zariah Ozuzu was sixth.

In the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference, Lakeview finished third in the league championship meet, trailing first-place Portage Central. The Spartans’ Aiden Moore was runner-up in the race at 15:48 with Caleb Bost taking fifth. Alyssa Hinton was the top Lakeview runner in the girls race, taking 13th with teammate Lila Mae Frank finishing 14th.

Girls Swimming

Harper Creek finished first in an Interstate 8 Conference event, with a team score of 416 to get past second-place Coldwater and Marshall. Samantha Mowry had a first place in the 500 freestyle in 5:58.24 and was also a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with the team of Jayden Aceituno, Callie Slayton and Izzie Miller. Elizabeth Slocum also took first in the 100 breaststroke.

Marshall earned a first place by Miriam Brownwell in the 100 butterfly.

Football

St. Philip ended the regular season with a 50-8 win over Bellevue Saturday night at CW Post Field. Jordan Eckman finished with 177 yards on 14 carries and two scores. Micah Reed had 86 yards and three touchdowns rushing, a receiving touchdown and returned an interception for a score. Owen Miller led the Tigers’ defense with seven tackles.