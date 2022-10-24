Marshall claims I-8 volleyball crown again

Marshall claims I-8 volleyball crown again

Marshall completed a clean sweep of the Interstate 8 Conference in volleyball, finishing off the season with a tournament championship.

The Redhawks defeated Harper Creek in the final, 2-1, at the I-8 Conference Championships at Coldwater High School on Saturday, giving Marshall the tourney title as they were a perfect 3-0 on the day. Earlier in the week, Marshall finished conference play at 7-0 after a win over Jackson Northwest to clinch the regular season title.

It is the third I-8 title in a row for Marshall.

“I am very proud of these girls and their work ethic day in and day out. They show up ready to play and execute our game plan,” Marshall volleyball Coach Bre Johnson said. “I knew coming into this season that we were going to be a strong team defensively and defense wins championships. But our offense has become a force to be reckoned with. We can set every single hitter on our team with confidence and know that good things will happen. We’re elevating our level of play at the perfect time in the season. I’m looking forward to a deep run into the Playoffs with this fun group of young ladies.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button