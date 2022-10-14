Marsh Landing Country Club acquired by Concert Golf Partners of Lake Mary

The Marsh Landing Country Club has changed hands and, in a sense, the property has come full circle.

Concert Golf Partners of Lake Mary made Marsh Landing its 28th private club acquisition with its purchase of the Ponte Vedra Beach gated-community, private club, built in 1985 and designed by the late Ed Seay of Palmer Course Design.

Concert Golf is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs. It was formed in 2011 by Peter Nanula, the founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

Marsh Landing was developed by Chester Stokes. The purchase includes 10 lighted tennis courts, a fitness center, pool and clubhouse.

In a press release, Concert Golf’s vice president said the group intends to invest $7 million into the club “in the coming years.”

Around 92 percent of the 800 homeowners approved the sale.

Smith-Vallencourt win JAGA Four-Ball

Larry Smith and Mike Vallencourt shot 10-under-par 62 at Eagle Harbor last week to win the Jacksonville Area Golf Association Fall Four-Ball, beating two teams tied for second by four shots.

Vallencourt, a Timuquana Country Club member and Smith, of the St. Johns Golf and Country Club, had one eagle and nine birdies. The teams of Paul Tesori-Kirk Irvin and Jennifer Borocz-Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth tied at 6-under 66.

The net winners were Skip Lunsford and Kevin Buller at 12-under-par 60, edging Mark Scott and Greg Maugen by one shot.

Players donate computer lab

The Players Championship presented the Players Community Senior Center with a new computer lab, helping replace equipment that was vandalized and stolen in a 2020 incident. The senior center is managed by the St. Johns Council on Aging, which operates five senior community centers and other services such as Meals on Wheels. … The sixth annual Drivers of Change Invitational tournament at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club raised more than $100,000 for the First Coast YMCA. The money will go primarily to the First Coast YMCA Tiger Academy Charter School and Johnson Family YMCA Teen Forward Program. … Former University of Florida football Coach Doug Dickey had a good week at the San Jose Country Club last week. He beat his age of 90 by six shots with an 84, and had an eagle-two at the par-4 fourth hole. After what he called a “bad drive,” he holed out with a 5-wood.

