Marsh Landing Country Club acquired by Concert Golf Partners of Lake Mary

The Marsh Landing Country Club has changed hands and, in a sense, the property has come full circle.

Concert Golf Partners of Lake Mary made Marsh Landing its 28th private club acquisition with its purchase of the Ponte Vedra Beach gated-community, private club, built in 1985 and designed by the late Ed Seay of Palmer Course Design.

Concert Golf is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs. It was formed in 2011 by Peter Nanula, the founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

