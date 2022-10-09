MARRIOTT GOLF ACADEMY NOW FEATURING TRACKMAN ANALYSIS

Orlando, Florida – Now Booking for 2023!

All Marriott Golf Academy programs feature TrackMan analysis. Our instructors combine TrackMan data and video to provide students with the most comprehensive, cutting-edge learning experience available. Students will have convenient access to swing videos through the TrackMan app. Students can also utilize our state-of-the-art TrackMan Range product to get industry leading feedback during individual practice sessions. Data from each practice session is also recorded in the TrackMan app.

Take advantage of our free Lodging Promotions at Marriott’s Grande Vista Resort and stay for free during golf school. You’ll learn ways to improve your game during the day, relax by the pool after class, and sleep in comfort so you’re ready for the next day. Schools also include daily lunch and rounds of golf on school days.

FREE Lodging Details:

2-Day Golf School Includes 1 Night Accommodation

3-Day Golf School Includes 2 Nights Accommodations

Accommodations are in a standard guest room. 1- or 2-bedroom villa upgrades and extra nights for purchase at a special rate when available. Dates and availability are limited so book now!

About Marriott Golf

Marriott’s Global Golf Division Manages 45 courses in 14 countries across 5 continents, offering nearly 1,000 holes of Championship golf for numerous Marriott International Lodging brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Sheraton, Gaylord Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and Marriott Golf Academy. Since 1970, Marriott has been a recognized leader of integrated resort and golf operations, through its award-winning business results and renowned service culture. Marriott provides golf development expertise, golf management, and consulting services to a unique variety of Hospitality environments including resorts, private membership clubs, daily fee courses, golf schools, and franchises. For more information, visit www.marriott.com/explore-and-plan/golf.mi.