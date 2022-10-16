Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: A Dark Horse To Watch In BIG EAST

Marquette put together a solid postseason resume in 2021-22: 21 regular-season wins including 13 in a historically tough BIG EAST, wins over Creighton and DePaul (including a BIG EAST Tournament blowout).

However, a four-season streak of bids in the NCAA Tournament came to an end for the Golden Eagles. The disappointment of a season ago could be a motivator for an experienced Marquette Squad capable of contending in another loaded BIG EAST season.

2021 Season Review

Marquette boasted one of the premier defenses in the BIG EAST a season ago and ranked 50th nationally in advanced defensive rating per HerHoopStats.com. Liza Karlen helped pace the Golden Eagles with a blocked shots on 3.6 percent of defensive possessions, while Jordan King delivered both blocks and steals on 2.1 percent of possessions each.

The two return in 2022-23 as leaders on the defensive end, and building blocks offensively. Marquette loses its two leading scorers from the 2021-22 campaign, Lauren Van Kleunen and Karissa McLaughlin, who posted 13.7 and 13.1 points per game. However, both King and Karlen scored in double figures as well at 11.5 and 10.2, and Karlen was outstanding on the glass at 7.2 rebounds per game. Only Chloe Marotta’s 7.3 boards per game average was better, and Marotta chipped in 6.9 points per game.

🚨NEW CAREER HIGH ALERT🚨 Matching her career high wasn’t enough, so Liza Karlen decided to break it instead. She’s up to 2️⃣6️⃣ points on the afternoon! #muwbb pic.twitter.com/DfR7C4I960 — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) March 5, 2022

If there’s a primary concern in replicating the scoring production lost from the departing leaders, it’s McLaughlin’s outstanding 3-point shooting. She connected on better than 40 percent of her attempts beyond the arc. King was the only other Golden Eagle to attempt more than 38 with 57, of which she made 33.3 percent.

Key Returner

Jordan King, G, Sr. – Rockton, Illinois

Jordan King was a model of consistency for Marquette a season ago, and has steadily improved her production in each of her three seasons as a Golden Eagle. She’s in position to step up as the star in her fourth year, building off a strong performance late in 2021-22.

King recorded her season-high with 21 points in the BIG EAST Tournament route of DePaul, and went for 17 points with nine rebounds in Marquette’s WNIT win over Purdue.

Her versatility as a scorer, an outstanding defender, a reliable rebounder and Marquette’s leading ball distributor make King a player poised for a breakout campaign.

Nia Clark, G, Sr. – Transfer from Xavier

No stranger to BIG EAST competition, Nia Clark was a streaky scorer for Xavier in a 2021-22 season cut short when she was dismissed from the team in February.

Before then, Clark posted some big games including a 20-point effort with 4-of-7 3-point shooting in a win over Georgetown and 18 points with 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc against Rival Cincinnati.

Clark’s output fluctuated dramatically from game-to-game, including her long-range touch; she shot sub-27 percent on the season. But joining a Marquette lineup where she will be a complementary piece of the offense could open more scoring opportunities for Clark to find her groove.

Games To Watch

Nov. 19-21, Battle 4 Atlantis

Marquette visits the Bahamas the week before Thanksgiving to play in the toughest early-season tournament in the country.

The eight-team field features blue-blood Tennessee, perennial contender Louisville, Rutgers, UCLA, and mid-major powers Gonzaga and South Dakota State. The Golden Eagles open this illustrious tournament with a Texas Longhorns bunch coming off a 29-win campaign that ended in the Elite Eight.

2022 Battle 4Atlantis Women’s Tournament

December 4 at Seton Hall

2022 Marquette vs Seton Hall – Women’s

The BIG EAST’s depth promises to be one of, if not the conference’s defining trait in 2022-23. Teams like Marquette and Seton Hall both have the pieces to be in that mix for the top four, which last year proved to be the cutoff for NCAA Tournament consideration.

Scoring a signature BIG EAST win early, and on the road, could be vital to setting the league-schedule tone for the Golden Eagles.