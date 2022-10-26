Marquette Women’s basketball player Julianna Okuson is from Copenhagen

It will be hard for another documentary film about basketball to match the significance of 1994’s “Hoop Dreams.”

That tour de force of cinema Verite followed the hopes and setbacks of two young players from Chicago, including former Marquette player William Gates.

But almost three decades later, another MU basketball player will soon be the subject of a similar documentary, although it probably won’t have the same mass appeal or distribution in the United States that “Hoop Dreams” enjoyed.

More:The impact of ‘Hoop Dreams’ is wide-reaching. It was felt by new Marquette Coach Shaka Smart and his film historian brother.

Julianna Okosun has a fascinating background as a 6-foot-4 forward who grew up in Copenhagen, Denmark, before landing with the Golden Eagles’ Women’s team. That story caught the eyes of Filmmakers in her home country, and they have been following Okosun since she was in high school.

