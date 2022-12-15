Marquette welcomes six newcomers to 2023 Women’s soccer roster

The Marquette University Women’s soccer program is welcoming six newcomers for the 2023 campaign, head coach Frank Pelaez announced.

Haley Christianson (Kenosha, Wis./Bradford HS), Carly Christopher (Park Ridge, Ill./Maine South HS), Emily Fix (Gurnee, Ill./Carmel Catholic HS), Kiley McMinn (O’Fallon, Ill./O’Fallon Township HS), Capri Oliviero (Nashotah, Wis./University School) and Taylor Schad (Kiel, Wis./Kiel HS) will all arrive on campus in August and have four seasons of Eligibility with the Golden Eagles.

“We are extremely excited to welcome this group to the Marquette family and can’t wait for them to arrive on campus,” Pelaez said. “This is the first recruiting class our staff has been able to watch play in person for an extended amount of time and we have really enjoyed developing relationships with each player.

“As a group, each player brings a unique skill set to the team and adds depth across a variety of positions,” he continued. “Their best soccer is ahead of them and we can’t wait for the next step in their respective careers to begin.”

The Golden Eagles finished 7-7-4 overall in 2022, including a 3-4-3 mark in BIG EAST Conference action.

2023 Signing Class

Haley Christianson | Fr. | F | 5-4 | Kenosha, Wis./Bradford

Carly Christopher | Fr. | D | 5-8 | Park Ridge, Ill./Maine South

Emily Fix | Fr. | D | 5-6 | Gurnee, Ill./Carmel Catholic

Kiley McMinn | Fr. | MF | 5-8 | O’Fallon, Ill./O’Fallon Township

Capri Oliviero | Fr. | MF | 5-8 | Nashotah, Wis./University School

Taylor Schad | Fr. | F | 5-7 | Kiel, Wis./Kiel

Haley Christianson

High School/Club: Three-year letterwinner at Bradford High School … First team all-conference and all-county selection as a junior and was also tabbed Honorable mention all-state … Member of two third-place finishing teams at state tournament … Program earned a pair of regional and Sectional titles … Finished with 26 goals and 15 assists as a junior, earning co-MVP honors … Three-year letterwinner in basketball, serving as co-captain … Multiple all-conference and all-county selection … Played club soccer with FC Wisconsin ECNL and was second team all-conference for her U17 team.

Carly Christopher

High School/Club: Attended Maine South High School, but didn’t play at the prep level … Played for Chicago FC United … Team finished in the top-eight in the Nation in 2021, including a second-place regional finish … Member of National Honor Society, Hawk Pride and Physical Education Leader for Maine South.

Emily Fix

High School/Club: Two-year varsity letterwinner at Carmel Catholic High School after playing exclusively at club level prior … All-state, all-sectional and all-area honoree … Claimed all-conference Accolades … Four-year letterwinner in tennis … All-conference selection who earned first place in sectionals and was a state Qualifier … Played club soccer for Eclipse Select.

Kiley McMinn

High School/Club: Four-year letterwinner at O’Fallon Township High School … First team all-conference selection in 2022 … Member of state Championship Squad in 2021 and Panthers also claimed regional and Sectional titles … Program earned league and regional titles in 2022 … Two-time academic all-league honoree … Lettered one season in golf … Played club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher … Club earned ECNL Midwest Conference Champions title in 2022 … Two-time first team all-conference with SLSG.

Capri Oliviero

High School/Club: Two-year letterwinner at University School of Milwaukee … First team all-conference selection as a junior in 2022 … Also lettered for the Wildcats in cross country and basketball … Member of conference title team in cross country as a freshman … Seven-time state Champion with SC Wave at the club level, including national titles in 2019 and 2022 (coached by her father) … Teammate with fellow signee Taylor Schad.

Taylor Schad

High School/Club: Four-year letterwinner at Kiel High School … Four-year letterwinner and three-year Captain for the Raiders … State record holder for goals (83) and points (193) in a season, along with consecutive games scored (25) … Finished 2022 with 27 assists and 18 hat tricks … EWC/Packerland Conference Player of the Year and Raiders claimed regional title in 2021 and section Championship in 2022 … Played club soccer for SC Wave, along with fellow signee Capri Oliviero … Team was GA Mid-America Champions in 2020-21.