Marquette vs. Xavier prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 best bets from proven model

A Big East battle on Sunday afternoon features the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles playing against the No. 12 Xavier Musketeers. The Golden Eagles are 14-4 overall and are winners of five games in a row. It’s Jan. 11, they knocked off No. 6 UConn, 82-76. Xavier, meanwhile, owns a 14-3 record and currently has a 10-game winning streak. On Wednesday, they beat Creighton, 90-87.

Tip-off from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for 12 pm ET. The Musketeers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. Xavier odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.

Marquette vs. Xavier spread: Musketeers -3.5

Marquette vs. Xavier over/under: 163 points

Marquette vs. Xavier money line: Musketeers -170, Golden Eagles +145

MARQ: The Golden Eagles are 5-0 ATS in their last five games overall

XAV: The Musketeers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up win

Why Xavier can cover



This group has been one of the top Offensive teams in the Big East throughout this season. The Musketeers head into Sunday’s Showdown ranked first in the conference in scoring (84.4), field-goal percentage (.510), and 3-point percentage (.409). They’ve scored at least 85 points in seven games thus far. Senior guard Souley Boum is an athletic and assertive ball-handler. ‘

Boum can score in a variety of ways including a smooth mid-range jumper. The California native scans the floor well and is able to set his teammates up. He is first in the Big East in points per game (17.7) and seventh in assists (4.9). Boum is also shooting 46% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, he racked up 26 points and eight assists.

Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles also own a stout and effective offense. They roll into this conference bout ranked second in scoring (83.1) and field-goal percentage (.502). Sophomore guard Kam Jones is one of the main contributors to Marquette’s offense. Jones can get a score one-on-one and at all three levels. The Tennessee native averages 16.1 points and shoots 48% from the field.

Jones has logged at least 17 points in seven games this season. It’s Jan. 7, they finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper gives Marquette an aggressive and attacking slasher. Prosper can quickly change directions defensively with tremendous length. He’s averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. In the Jan. 3 win over St. John’s, Prosper supplied 29 points and seven boards.

