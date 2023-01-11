Marquette vs. UConn odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer models

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 6 Connecticut Huskies will face off at 7 pm ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is 13-4 overall and 9-1 at home, while UConn is 15-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Connecticut has won four straight meetings between the two, including a pair of 8-point victories last season. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148. Before Entering any UConn vs. Marquette picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marquette vs. UConn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UConn vs. Marquette:

Marquette vs. UConn spread: Marquette +2.5

Marquette vs. UConn over/under: 148 points

Marquette vs. UConn money line: Marquette +120, UConn -140

Marquette vs. UConn picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Connecticut Huskies

What you need to know about Marquette

The Golden Eagles collected their fourth straight win on Saturday as they stomped over Georgetown by a score of 95-73. Marquette actually trailed by two at the half before then outscoring the Hoyas by 24 points in the second half. Kam Jones paced the Golden Eagles with 17 points to go along with five boards and four assists.

Shaka Smart’s team is one of the most efficient in the nation on the offensive end of the court. Marquette ranks 10th in offensive rating and 13th in points per game. The Golden Eagles’ best players have shown great progress and development as the team’s top four scorers have all doubled their scoring averages from last season.

What you need to know about UConn

After suffering its first two losses of the season in back-to-back games to end 2022 and begin 2023, UConn bounced back in its last contest. The Huskies defeated Creighton 69-60 behind a strong performance from Adama Sanogo. The 2021-22 All-Big East First-Team selection led the team with 26 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.

Coach Dan Hurley has one of the most balanced teams in the country as Connecticut ranks in the top 15 in both offensive rating and defensive rating. No team does a better job of limiting 3-point shots than UConn as it allows both the fewest 3-point makes and 3-point attempts in all of college basketball. Eight different Huskies average at least 5.1 points per game, led by Sanogo’s 17.9 PPG.

How to make UConn vs. Marquette Picks

The model has simulated Marquette vs. UConn 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Marquette? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 34-18 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.