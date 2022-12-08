Marquette vs Texas: Free Live Stream Women Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Marquette looks to pull off a huge upset on Thursday when it takes on No. 1 Texas in the regional semifinals. The Golden Eagles have looked impressive in their first two matches of the tournament. They have knocked off Ball State and No. 5 Georgia Tech in straight sets. They had little trouble dispatching the Cardinals, winning 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 and then beating the Yellow Jackets in the second round 25-23, 25-20, 25-19. The Golden Eagles have had a great season and come into Thursday 29-3 on the year. Two of those losses came to Creighton, while the other came at the hands of Wisconsin. Texas is similar to the Badgers, so the Golden Eagles are going to have to play great to pull off the upset.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: December 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN2

The Longhorns have been incredible this year, going 24-1 on the season with their only loss coming against Iowa State in five sets.

The Longhorns have been so dominant that they have played just two five-set matches all year. One was the loss to the Cyclones and the other was a win against Kansas.

They look like the favorite to take the title, but first, they need to get by a pesky Marquette team on Thursday afternoon.

