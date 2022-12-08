Marquette vs Texas: Free Live Stream Women Volleyball Tournament – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Marquette looks to pull off a huge upset on Thursday when it takes on No. 1 Texas in the regional semifinals. The Golden Eagles have looked impressive in their first two matches of the tournament. They have knocked off Ball State and No. 5 Georgia Tech in straight sets. They had little trouble dispatching the Cardinals, winning 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 and then beating the Yellow Jackets in the second round 25-23, 25-20, 25-19. The Golden Eagles have had a great season and come into Thursday 29-3 on the year. Two of those losses came to Creighton, while the other came at the hands of Wisconsin. Texas is similar to the Badgers, so the Golden Eagles are going to have to play great to pull off the upset.

