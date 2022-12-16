Marquette vs. Creighton odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 16 predictions from proven model

The Marquette Golden Eagles will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Creighton Bluejays in a Big East opener on Friday night. Marquette has won five of its last six games, with the lone loss coming against Wisconsin in overtime. Creighton is riding a five-game losing streak after losing to Arizona State on Monday.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 pm ET. The Golden Eagles are favored by 3 points in the latest Marquette vs. Creighton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5.

Marquette vs. Creighton spread: Marquette -3

Marquette vs. Creighton over/under: 154 points

Marquette vs. Creighton money line: Marquette -170, Creighton +145

Featured Game | Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette is off to an excellent start this season, winning five of its last six games. The Golden Eagles closed the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 79-64 win over Notre Dame on Sunday, and they also blew out then-No. 6 Baylor in a 96-70 final at the end of November. Their three losses have come by a total of 11 points against three currently ranked teams who are a combined 28-2 this season.

The Golden Eagles held a nine-point second-half lead against now-No. 1 Purdue last month, along with suffering close losses to Mississippi State and Wisconsin. Kam Jones leads Marquette with 16.4 points per game and has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games. Creighton is riding a five-game losing streak following its loss at Arizona State on Monday.

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton climbed as high as No. 7 in the polls earlier this season after winning its first six games. The Bluejays faced four top-25 teams in a row at the end of November and beginning of December, which ultimately took a toll on the team. They have had four days off since their 73-71 loss at Arizona State, so that should allow them to regain some confidence heading into this matchup.

Leading scorer Ryan Kalkbrenner has missed the last two games with an illness and is questionable to play on Friday night. Sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while senior guard Baylor Scheierman is scoring 12.5 points and grabbing 9.6 boards. Marquette has only covered the spread once in its last eight Big East games, and Creighton has gone 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 games overall.

