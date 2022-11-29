Marquette Volleyball Slips To #16 In The New AVCA Poll

On Saturday, then-#14 Marquette lost in five sets to then-#15 Creighton in the Big East Championship match. These things happen.

Other things that happen: When you lose a match, the top 25 Voters Ding you a little bit for it, even if it was on the road to a ranked opponent that you just beat in your barn a week earlier. And so, that’s why Marquette is #16 in the new AVCA poll instead of at #114 like they were last week.

The Golden Eagles snagged 656 points in this week’s poll. That puts them between #15 Kentucky with 704 points and #17 Baylor with 601 points. I know it’s been a long time since Marquette beat Kentucky in Lexington, but it’s funny to see the ballots shake out with the Wildcats out in front of the Golden Eagles.

Wisconsin is still the top team in the poll among teams that were on MU’s schedule this season. In fact, they’re a little higher than they were last week, turning three first place votes into a #2 ranking. Creighton’s win over Marquette moved them up one spot in the poll to #14 this week, taking up the space left behind after the Golden Eagles lost….. and that does it for ranked teams and teams earning votes on the schedule.

Marquette is back in action this coming Thursday when they host Ball State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. First serve on ESPN+ is set for 7pm Central time, but tickets are most definitely still available as I type this if you’re local. If MU knocks out Ball State, they’ll get the Winner of Wright State/Georgia Tech on Friday at 6pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.