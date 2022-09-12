Marquette Volleyball Now Ranked #19 In New AVCA Top 25 Poll

Last week, #23 Marquette volleyball won three matches to move to 6-1 on the year with only a road loss against the reigning national Champions on Banner Night marring their record.

This week? Marquette is now the #19 team in the country according to the new AVCA top 25 poll. Seems good.

The Golden Eagles picked up 403 points in the poll to end up there. #18 Washington has 536 points and #20 Oregon has 361, so it’s clear that MU is closer to 20 than they are to 18.

Wisconsin, the only team that can lay claim to having beaten Marquette so far this season, is the top ranked team on MU’s schedule this week. The Badgers moved up two spots in the new poll to #4. Kentucky moves up to #13 here, up one spot from last week. Creighton holds down the spot as “the only other Big East team even earning votes” at #17 this week, the same poll position that they were in a week ago. Illinois did just enough to maintain their spot in the poll and thus create a Ranked Team Matchup in Milwaukee this Saturday, finishing just 10 points ahead of Rice to end up at #25.

Marquette Returns to action on Tuesday night when they’ll play host to Green Bay. First serve for the #19 team in the country is scheduled for 7pm Central time at the McGuire Center. As mentioned a moment ago, MU will host #25 Illinois this coming Saturday, and that match is scheduled to start at 6pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.