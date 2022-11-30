Marquette volleyball hosting the NCAA Tournament at the Al McGuire Center

The population of Hattie Bray’s Hometown could fit many times over inside the Al McGuire Center for a Marquette volleyball match.

“Definitely,” the MU middle blocker said with a laugh when asked about Hancock, which is just south of Stevens Point. “It’s unincorporated. There’s like 100 people.”

It’s a tad surreal for Bray to be playing in front of so many fans. In the regular-season finale against Creighton, in which the Golden Eagles clinched a share of the Big East title, there were well over 3,000 spectators packed inside the intimate on-campus arena.

MU hopes there will be another rocking crowd when it hosts Ball State in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Thursday at the Al McGuire Center.

