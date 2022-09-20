Marquette Volleyball Holds Steady At #19 In New AVCA Poll

The good news is that Marquette volleyball went 3-0 last week, running their winning streak to seven straight matches, staying undefeated at home this season, and picking up another win over a ranked team.

The bad news is that said ranked team was #25 in the country last week, and they lost twice on the same day that the Golden Eagles beat them. Thus, the AVCA top 25 poll Voters didn’t give Marquette that much credit for beating Illinois, and that’s why the Golden Eagles are the #19 team in the country this week, just like they were last week.

They did receive more points in the poll, which means more Voters are assured of MU’s place in the top 25, so that’s good. Marquette picked up 489 points this week after being at #19 with 403 points last week. Baby steps, etc., etc. Washington is #18 with 521 points, while Arkansas came in at #20 with 411 points. That also moves Marquette closer to 18 than to 20, and it was the other way around in last week’s poll.

Wisconsin remains the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule, but their loss to Florida means that the Badgers dropped from #4 to #6 this week. Kentucky is now just 5-4 on the year, so they also fell in the new poll, going from #13 to #15. Proving exactly how great it is that Marquette stayed steady, Creighton also dropped in the top 25 this week, falling five spots to #22.

Illinois now occupies a spot in the Receiving Votes department, and depending on how you want to feel about them losing in five sets to both Marquette and Illinois State on Saturday, that determines your feelings about the Voters that put the Illini in. It’s only five points worth of voters, for the record, so keep that in mind when getting out your judgment sticks.

Marquette starts up Big East play this week, and they’ll play two contests as their 10 match homestand continues. First up is DePaul on Wednesday night with first serve set for 7pm, and then Butler comes to town on Saturday with start time for that one scheduled for 6pm Central time.

