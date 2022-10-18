Marquette Volleyball Drops In The New AVCA Top 25 Poll

On Friday, Marquette volleyball lost for the second time this season. Not coincidentally, the second loss was a lot like the first one: A competitive, spirited affair on the road against a nationally ranked opponent. In this case, the reverse sweep loss to then-#21 Creighton snapped a 13 match winning streak for the Golden Eagles, and as you could expect, the AVCA poll Voters dinged Marquette for it.

The Golden Eagles are back down to #19 in the country this week, back in the spot that they occupied for three straight weeks earlier this year. MU earned 462 points in the voting, which was not really that far off from the 443 points earned by #20 Oregon. It was also a long way off from the 576 points earned by — wait for it — #19 Creighton, up two spots thanks to their win over the Golden Eagles.

Elsewhere in the poll, the only other team to beat Marquette this year remains the best team on the schedule. Wisconsin is ranked #5 this week, just like they were last week. Kentucky is up to #16 in the poll from #19 last week, as it turns out they benefited from MU’s loss as well…. even though the Golden Eagles hold a win over UK in Lexington this season.

There’s a Marquette opponent in the Receiving Votes department, too. LSU picked up five points worth of votes this week as they continue to be a frisky Squad after beating Kentucky a few weeks back.

Marquette Returns to action this Friday with a match against Seton Hall. That one will be at the McGuire Center in Milwaukee, and first serve is set for 7pm Central. St. John’s will be in town on Saturday afternoon for a 4pm quick turnaround for the Golden Eagles.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.