Marquette Redettes volleyball team makes it 2 wins in a row with 3-set sweep at Menominee | News, Sports, Jobs

MENOMINEE — Marquette made it two wins in a row as the Redettes defeated Menominee in three straight sets on Thursday evening to improve to 2-3 in the Great Northern Conference.

MSHS, which also defeated Gladstone in three sets Tuesday, is now 5-16-1 overall after winning on the Maroons’ court, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.

“I’m super proud of this team for earning their second conference win in a row,” Marquette head Coach Ann Crandell-Williams said. “Menominee has a strong middle attacker, and our team executed the plan to defend her to perfection. Our players also served consistently and passed very well, which made a huge difference, especially during that tight second set.

“It’s nice to see a few things falling into place for them and I hope we can keep the momentum going into the Escanaba Elks Tournament this weekend.”

Those events were set to start at 10 am today and also include Negaunee.

Hailey Ridolphi led the Redettes’ offense with eight kills while she also made nine digs. Teammate Cora Anderson added seven kills to go with five service aces and two blocks.

The Redettes’ Kaycee Karp shone defensively, making 26 digs, while Alyson McCarthy had 14 assists, Jessica Gooch four kills and two blocks and Liv Mackie two kills and four digs.

After today’s tournament, Marquette hosts Manistique at 7 pm Thursday.

