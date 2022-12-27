Marquette Men’s Basketball Drops Out Of The Associated Press Top 25

Did you enjoy Marquette men’s basketball’s week at #24 in the Associated Press poll? It was a little hard to truly enjoy after the Golden Eagles lost in double overtime to Providence in their only game of the week.

As you’d expect, Marquette is no longer ranked in the AP poll. They are, however, earning votes in the poll. They picked up 12 points by appearing on three ballots and that lands them as the Unofficial #35 team in the country this week. The three Voters in question are CL Brown at #20, Seth Davis at #22, and Jon Rothstein at #24. Those are drops for Brown and Rothstein, moving MU down one and down two spots respectively…. but that is a jump up for Davis. It’s not a small one either, as he moved Marquette from #25 to #22 in his top 25. Because they lost a double overtime game on the road where they trailed by 11 in the first half and gave up a 10-2 run to start the first overtime session.

I’m not telling him he’s wrong, I’m saying that I don’t get what he’s thinking.

Until they take a loss, Purdue will remain the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule. They are 12-0 and ranked #1 in the country this week with 40 first place votes. Big East favorite Connecticut comes in at #2 in the country with 20 first place votes, and both of those squads are staying steady from last week. Also staying stable is Baylor at #12, while Wisconsin moves up two spots to #15. Mississippi State lost for the first time this season over the past week, so they’re down six spots to #21 in the new poll. Xavier jumps into the top 25 for the first time this season, arriving at #22.

There’s only one team on Marquette’s schedule hanging out with them in the Receiving Votes area. That’s Providence, and the Friars got two votes in the top 25 this week. I get Dylan Sinn’s vote at #25 because he had Marquette at #15 last week…. but Jon Wilner jumping them all the way to #21 after not voting for MU last week? Seems weird, right?

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday night when they host Seton Hall at 7pm Central, with FS1 carrying the television broadcast. The Golden Eagles will wrap up calendar year 2022 with a visit to Villanova on New Year’s Eve this Saturday.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.