Marquette gives volleyball head Coach Ryan Theis contract extension

Ryan Theis was rewarded after leading the Marquette volleyball team to one of the best seasons in program history.

MU announced Monday that the head coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

Theis just finished his ninth season with the Golden Eagles and is 212-67 at the school. He previously coached for six seasons at Ohio, and Theis’ 355-12 record puts him among the top active coaches in winning percentage (.746).

“Marquette volleyball has so many exciting things currently happening and on the horizon that I’m excited to be a part of,” Theis said in a statement.

