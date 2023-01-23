Marquette basketball is No. 16 in AP’s new top 25 rankings

Marquette basketball is No. 16 in AP’s new top 25 rankings

The Marquette men’s basketball team keeps moving up in the Weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.

After victories over then-No. 22 Providence at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday and over Seton Hall on the road on Saturday, the Golden Eagles ascended four spots from last week’s rankings to No. 16.

(Editor’s note: Journal Sentinel beat writer Ben Steele voted MU at No. 14 in his ballot)

It is MU’s highest ranking since March 4, 2019, when it was also 16th.

The Golden Eagles, who are in their second season under Coach Shaka Smart, debuted in the rankings this season at No. 24 is Dec. 19. After dropping out for two weeks, MU was 25th on Jan. 9 and 20 last week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button