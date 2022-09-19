Marquette Adds Jonathan Tsipis to WBB Staff

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette Women’s basketball team announced the addition of Jonathan Tsipis to its staff on Monday morning. Tsipis, who most recently spent five seasons as the head coach of the Wisconsin Women’s basketball team, joins MU as an Advisor for Scouting and analytics.

Tsipis brings a wealth of experience to the program with over 25 years of coaching experience, including nine years as a head coach at the Division I level. Prior to his time at Wisconsin (2016-21), he served as the head coach at George Washington from 2012-16. At Marquette, his roles will include advanced scouting, analytics of team and opponents, working closely with the coaching staff on game plans, and video breakdown.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan and his family to Marquette. His experience and basketball knowledge will be a great addition for our program,” said Marquette head Coach Megan Duffy . “Jonathan and I created some great memories together during our time at Notre Dame and as we helped rebuild George Washington to a Championship level years ago. We look forward to seeing him make a positive impact on our student-athletes here at Marquette.”

At Wisconsin, he coached players to eight all-Big Ten honors during his five seasons at the helm including 1,000-point scorers Marsha Howard and Cayla McMorris. He also coached the Badgers to their best finish in nearly a decade in 2018-19, and helped the team advance to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

While at George Washington, Tsipis helped turn the Colonials into a national power. Taking over a program that went 11-18 the year prior to his arrival, GW went 92-38 through four seasons with Tsipis at the helm. In his final two seasons there, the team had a 55-11 record with A-10 titles and NCAA Tournament Appearances each year. In 2014-15, Tsipis was named the A-10 Coach of the Year after seeing the Colonials peak as high as 19th in the national polls. He also coached and helped develop two-time Honorable mention All-American and 2016 WNBA first-round draft pick Jonquel Jones.

From 2012-14, Tsipis and Duffy worked side-by-side at George Washington as head coach and associate head coach, respectively, a relationship which began during Duffy’s playing days at Notre Dame.

Working under Hall of Fame head Coach Muffett McGraw at Notre Dame from 2003-12, Tsipis made a name for himself as one of the top assistant coaches in the country. In 2008 he was promoted to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, and that same year was named the BasketballScoop.com National Assistant Coach of the Year. In his nine seasons with the Fighting Irish, the team compiled a 228-77 overall record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament every year including five Sweet 16 Appearances and national runner-up finishes during his final two seasons.

Tsipis got his start in the coaching world with several positions in men’s basketball. Prior to his time at Notre Dame, he worked as the director of men’s basketball operations at UNC-Greensboro (2002-03), Assistant men’s basketball Coach at Elon (2000-02), Le Moyne College (1999-2000) and Cornell ( 1996-99), and undergraduate men’s basketball staff Assistant at Duke (1995-96).

A native of Hinckley, Ohio, Tsipis graduated from North Carolina in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. He and his wife Leigh are parents to two children, Emily and Joshua.