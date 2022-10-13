Maroons look to close out undefeated Big 12 volleyball season | Sports

CHAMPAIGN — Justin Tomaska ​​is trying to find an answer to a pertinent question.

When did Champaign Central volleyball last win an Outright Big 12 Conference championship?

“That’s what I’ve been trying to research myself,” the third-year Maroons Coach said. “With (school) construction and everything, stuff was lost. I checked when we won it two years ago, during that COVID season, and we tied with (Normal) Community and (Normal) West.”

Central also split a Big 12 title with Rival Centennial back in 2012, when the conference contained Decatur Eisenhower and Decatur MacArthur but not Peoria, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame or Peoria Richwoods.

Dating back to at least 2007, though, the Maroons haven’t landed atop the Big 12 volleyball standings all by themselves.

That can change Thursday.

Central (21-8) will host Danville (6-21) at 7 pm in the Maroons’ north gymnasium, with a shot at an undefeated Big 12 regular-season record on the line.

That was ensured Tuesday, when Central overcame a first-set loss to knock off Normal Community in three sets on the road.

“We did talk about it (Tuesday), and we set the goal from the beginning of the season,” Tomaska ​​said. “Winning Outright and beating Community and West is a big deal. … We knew it was going to be tough, but we had to grit out that win.”

A Talented senior class — led by middle hitters Meg Rossow and Brooke Hasenstab and setter Olivia Gustafsson — is well complemented by underclassmen such as junior outside hitter Kindle Williams, sophomore outside hitter Bridget Cassady and junior libero Cricket Wagner. Rossow is a defending News-Gazette All-Area volleyball first-team selection, as well.

The Maroons began this season with a 7-6 record through Sept. 10, although most of those results happen in a pair of challenging tournaments. Their only Big 12 match in that slate was a forfeit win over Peoria Manual.

Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 4, Central contested and won eight consecutive Big 12 matches. Only one of those — against Normal West — even reached three sets.

“They’re really setting high aspirations for themselves,” Tomaska ​​said. “They knew to start with they were going to have a tough schedule, and it’s only going to make them better. And ending with a tough schedule is only going to get them ready for the postseason.”

The Maroons didn’t sit back and relax in the lead-up to Thursday’s match with Danville. Instead, Central contested two matches in the Chicago-based Autumn Knights Tournament — including one against strong Class 4A opponent Lincoln-Way East.

“Just reminding the girls to take care of their bodies, make sure they’re eating well, sleeping as much as possible,” Tomaska ​​said of the team’s approach to this stretch. “Just getting that balance, trying to be as efficient as possible with their time.”

Maroons volleyball has become must-see viewing of late, drawing out Central’s rowdy student section, invested parents and spectators without immediate ties to the program.

But Tomaska ​​knows there are folks who haven’t seen his athletes in action. And they might wonder why this Central team is the one to break through the Big 12 outright-championship ceiling, carrying a perfect 9-0 league mark into Thursday night.

“They just have such good chemistry, and they’re able to make adjustments themselves,” Tomaska ​​said. “They don’t even like me calling a timeout because they feel like they can make adjustments themselves, and I love that as a coach. They trust in themselves and can fix what’s going on.”

Thursday will also serve as senior night for the Maroons, where they can recognize Rossow, Hasenstab, Gustafsson, Ella Price and Ava Borbely.

“It’s just exciting for multiple reasons,” Tomaska ​​said. “It’ll be a fun atmosphere, for sure.”