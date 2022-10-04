Marlow’s pair of goals lift Big Reds over Marietta | News, Sports, Jobs

DEVOLA — A soccer match on Monday brought a whole new experience to the Parkersburg girls program, and it was a proposition worth pursuing as the Big Reds defeated Marietta 3-2 at Jerry Brock Field.

Kayla Marlow scored two second half goals, including the eventual game-winner with 9:56 remaining in regulation. Marlow’s second goal originated on a throw-in by Claire Tatterson deep in Marietta territory. Tatterson’s pass landed at the feet of teammate Jenna Carpenter, who found Marlow in an ideal scoring position. From the front of the net, Marlow found an opening past the keeper and into the far right corner of the net.

PHS registered its third straight win and improved to 10-4-3.

“All I know is that our girls really wanted to win this game,” PHS Coach Phil Wilson said. “There are games that this team wants to win. There are certain games that the kids get up for. The Marietta head Coach is the travel Coach for some of our kids, so I am glad our girls came out and fought here tonight.”

For the final 15 minutes, Marietta played on the defensive. During one two-minute stretch, PHS took four shots on goal, hit the post on another attempt and finally broke through with Marlow’s goal.

In a contrast of 40 minute halves, PHS keeper Kaleigh Rexroad made seven saves in the first half as opposed to four in the second half. Marietta keeper Leigha Lauer only had to make three stops as the two sides played to a 1-1 tie by halftime. In the second half, Lauer’s job became much more complex after she faced a total of 10 shots on goal.

“We were sort of stagnant in the first half,” Wilson said. “We had a heart to heart at halftime and look at what happened in the second half. On that throw-in (for the eventual game-winner), strange things happen. That was a good set for us. That’s probably the best game I’ve seen Kayla play all year.”

Marietta (8-4-1) suffered its second straight defeat to a team from Parkersburg — first to the South Patriots last Wednesday and again on Monday to the Big Reds.

“We had a conversation afterwards about what we needed to fix and we will continue to work on those things,” Marietta co-coach Amy Mendenhall said.

PHS never trailed against Marietta. Big Red senior Jenna Carpenter opened the scoring at the 26:41 mark of the first half.

As Lauer made her way to the box, Lauer tried to snuff any attempt on goal, but Carpenter maintained possession and was whisked by the Tiger keeper for the easy tap-in.

The two teams combined for four corner kicks. All four occurred in the first half, including one which led to the Tigers’ first goal. With the clock ticking under 10 minutes left in the first half, Kenzley Urban ripped the corner kick and teammate Katie Mannix punched it in to even the score at 1.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Marlow scored her first goal of the night. However, Marietta answered Moments later as Lexi Brown’s goal resulted in a 2-2 tie with 27:24 remaining in regulation.

“We had two good teams which showed up tonight and they were better than us tonight,” Marietta co-coach Bill Mannix said.

The Marietta match gave the PHS girls a sense of what playing on a Monday is like — something the Big Reds had not yet faced all season. They have another Monday date upcoming next week against Morgantown following Thursday’s MSAC third-place match at home against Cabell Midland.

“I wasn’t sure how we would be Tonight — we hadn’t played a match on a Monday,” Wilson said. “It gives us a sense how it will be against Morgantown because that will be a tough match.”

