Marlon Davidson, Christian Harris sidelined in NFL

Four players with Alabama football roots will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 NFL season after being placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

The players from Alabama high schools and colleges going on injured reserve on Thursday were:

MORE NFL:

· TIGHT END OJ HOWARD MAKES QUICK RETURN

· DERRICK HENRY BECOME HIGHEST-PAID RUNNING BACK AGAIN

· BRIAN ROBINSON JR. TO MISS AT LEAST 4 GAMES FOR COMMANDERS

· Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (Greenville, Auburn), who had arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 18. Davidson is preparing for his third season with Atlanta.

· Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (Alabama), who has been dealing with a hamstring problem throughout the preseason. The Texans selected Harris in the third round of the NFL Draft on April 29.

· Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (Park Crossing), who had core-muscle surgery last month. The Bengals selected Taylor-Britt in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 29.

· San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward (Davidson), who sustained a hamstring injury on Aug. 15. Ward is preparing for his ninth season in the San Francisco secondary.

By waiting to put the players on IR until after they had made the 53-player regular-season active roster on Tuesday, the teams will be able to Restore the players to eligible playing status again after the first four games of the season or whenever they are healthy after that.

FOR MORE OF AL.COM‘S COVERAGE OF THE NFL, GO TO OUR NFL PAGE

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.