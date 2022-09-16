Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival this weekend

MARLBOROUGH – Celebrate the final weekend of summer with a visit to the Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 am to 5 pm

“We are thrilled to be back this year with the Food Truck and Arts Festival,” said Meredith Harris, executive director for the Marlborough Economic Development Corp., which is co-sponsoring the event with WooTrucks. “This is the second year that we have been able to include the artist vendors and live music with help from a state cultural grant, and we couldn’t be more excited about that.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the community together for a day of fun, food, music, art and drinks provided by our local breweries and downtown restaurants.”

Main Street will be converted into a Mecca for food trucks, local bands, artists, local business and community groups.

About 20 food trucks will participate, including Potato Potato, Shishkaberry’s of New England, Say Cheese, Clyde’s Cupcakes, Gonzalez Food Truck, Uncle Joey’s Cannoli, Ben & Jerry’s and Off the Hook Roadside Eatery.

Five Marlborough-based bands – The Allens, Color Killer, True Vibe, Flashback Band and Late Bus – will appear at the festival, and there will also be a performance by the Velvet Moon Dance Troupe.

Student volunteers from Marlborough High School, Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and Advanced Science and Math Academy will be on hand.

The event will feature 23 Marlborough-based artists and vendors, 14 local business and community groups and a Touch-A-Truck event with vehicles from the Marlborough Police Department, Marlborough Fire Department, Marlborough Department of Public Works and Patriot Ambulance.

Cocktail beer vendors who will be present are Flying Dreams Brewing, Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Company, Tackle Box Brewing and Welly’s Restaurant.

There will also be silk-screen T-shirt printing, facepainting, Seashell painting and children’s arts and crafts, and activities.

For updates, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/main-st-marlborough-ma-01752-united-states/marlborough-food-truck-and-arts-festival/775266726768917/.

