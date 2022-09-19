Marlborough Food Truck and Arts fest features good trucks, music

MARLBOROUGH – From ribs to potatoes to strawberries on a stick, from goat soap to jewelry to Halloween-themed items and from chalk art to how to make a bird feeder – all these things were part of the Food Truck and Arts Festival that took place on Sunday, Sept. 18, along Main Street.

The parking lot between Main and Weed Streets became “food central” with more than 20 food trucks coming to Marlborough.

Visitors could indulge in a variety of tasty treats from Potato Potato, Uncle Joey’s Cannoli, Travelin’ Bones, Nom Nom Hut and more. In a separate area, several restaurants offered cocktails and beer, including Welly’s and Lost Shoe Brewing.

Vendors and community groups lined up along Main Street, including the Marlborough Lions, Sons of Italy, Marlborough Public Schools, the Marlborough Public Library and the Marlborough Historical Society. The historical society was selling “Disasters!! Scandals!! Scoundrels!!,” which is the theme of its 2022 calendar that highlights some of the city’s Encounters with nefarious activities.

The event was sponsored by Woo Trucks and the Marlborough Economic Development Corp.

Several Marlborough-based Bands performed on the stage between the parking lot and the Vin Bin, leading off with the classic rock of The Allens.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of people, and it’s all Marlborough bands,” said Frank Hinckley of The Allens.

The Allens made way for Color Killer, and True Vibe, The Flashback Band and Late Bus also hit the stage at the festival.

Meanwhile, children had plenty to do at the festival.

There was a touch-a-truck featuring vehicles from the city’s police and fire departments, Department of Public Works and Patriot Ambulance, along with chalk art, face painting, and a chance to build tool boxes and bird feeders with Home Depot.

RELATED CONTENT

Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival this weekend

Marlborough Food Truck and Arts Festival packs Main Street