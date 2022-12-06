Markgraf to be Inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website

FRISCO, Texas (Dec. 5, 2022) — The National Soccer Hall of Fame today announced that Kate Sobrero Markgraf, a former co-captain and current general manager of the US Women’s National Team, will be inducted as a member of its 2023 class at a ceremony May 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

She joins DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan, Jill Ellis, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Slavisa “Steve” Zungul in the Class of 2023.

Markgraf’s former teammate Julie Foudy surprised her with the news of her election on the air during Halftime of the NCAA Women’s College Cup final on ESPNU.

A defender who was a regular in the US team that won the 1999 Women’s World Cup, Markgraf was elected from the Veteran ballot. Markgraf played 201 games for the US Women’s National Team between 1998 and 2010, including appearances in three World Cups and three Olympic Games. In addition to the 1999 World Cup, Markgraf played for the US teams that won gold medals in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Markgraf played three seasons in the WUSA, all of them for Boston, and one season in WPS, for Chicago. She also played one season in the Swedish first division.

At Notre Dame, Markgraf was a three-time All-American and a 1995 NCAA national champion. She was also named the Defensive MVP of the 1995 NCAA Championship.

