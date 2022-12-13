Market St. wall the site of Mural Arts Philly’s first Camden project

CAMDEN — Hopeworks has been working since its Inception in 1999 to bridge one kind of digital divide by connecting young people in Camden and the surrounding area with the tools and training they need for Careers in technology — training that might cost thousands of dollars if they went to college or online boot camps, and tools that not only help them land jobs after graduating but also help them navigate life.

A mural now taking shape on the side of the nonprofit’s Market Street building reflects that mission, and the need to bridge wider digital divides: between generations, between income levels, between urban/suburban areas and rural ones.

This mural, though, marks a first for Camden, and yet another bridge: Hopeworks has partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia, marking the highly-regarded collective’s first project across the Delaware River, and bringing together artists from Camden’s arts community with artists in Philly.

Dan Rhoton, Hopeworks’ executive director, has long nurtured relationships on both sides of the river, said Grace Manning, Assistant director of career partnerships alumni relations for the nonprofit. He’d known Jane Golden, the founder and executive director of Mural Arts, and the idea of ​​working in Camden had long been on the radar.

Golden told the Courier-Post she knew of, and greatly respected, Hopeworks’ mission long before plans took shape for a mural at the Camden nonprofit. She also knew of the many existing murals in Camden, some large, some small, some created by grassroots artist groups and others with the help of long-established institutions.

