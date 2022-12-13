Market St. wall the site of Mural Arts Philly’s first Camden project

CAMDEN — Hopeworks has been working since its Inception in 1999 to bridge one kind of digital divide by connecting young people in Camden and the surrounding area with the tools and training they need for Careers in technology — training that might cost thousands of dollars if they went to college or online boot camps, and tools that not only help them land jobs after graduating but also help them navigate life.

A mural now taking shape on the side of the nonprofit’s Market Street building reflects that mission, and the need to bridge wider digital divides: between generations, between income levels, between urban/suburban areas and rural ones.

This mural, though, marks a first for Camden, and yet another bridge: Hopeworks has partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia, marking the highly-regarded collective’s first project across the Delaware River, and bringing together artists from Camden’s arts community with artists in Philly.

Dan Rhoton, Hopeworks’ executive director, has long nurtured relationships on both sides of the river, said Grace Manning, Assistant director of career partnerships alumni relations for the nonprofit. He’d known Jane Golden, the founder and executive director of Mural Arts, and the idea of ​​working in Camden had long been on the radar.

Golden told the Courier-Post she knew of, and greatly respected, Hopeworks’ mission long before plans took shape for a mural at the Camden nonprofit. She also knew of the many existing murals in Camden, some large, some small, some created by grassroots artist groups and others with the help of long-established institutions.

“I’m a fan of the murals in Camden, and I’m thrilled that we can add to what I see as a very esteemed community of artists,” Golden said.

“We had been interested in working in Camden for a long time, but we also wanted to enter into a relationship with the city and its artists with the utmost respect and care. It’s someone else’s home, and we respect that.”

At its most recent Hack-a-Thon, Hopeworks’ students and staff discussed the digital divide and how to work towards digital equity. They also wanted to call attention to the issue, and do so in a way that showed the different manifestations of digital division.

Bridge building was a recurring theme, not just in the design of the mural but in its very existence, said Manning. Hopeworks will soon open a new training center in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

“Mural Arts wanted to bridge the gap (between Philadelphia and Camden) but they always wanted to be super-purposeful about how it was done,” she said, adding that Hopeworks appreciated and shared that intention. “This is not a Mural Arts mural or a Hopeworks mural. This is for Camden, and it had to represent the community.”

Manning said Hopeworks and Mural Arts wanted to draw from the existing arts community in Camden, and worked with FireWorks, Camden Community Partnership, Camden Community Gardens and Rutgers‒Camden Center for the Arts.

Lead artist Eric Okdeh, who’s done several projects with Mural Arts in Philadelphia (and others all over the country), called his first time working in Camden “really fantastic.”

“Hopeworks is such an inspirational group to work with; it’s such a tight-knit community they’ve established,” he said. “The people (in Camden) they connected me with gave me a lot of insight into the city and its people, and allowed me to flesh out their ideas.”

A series of meetings with Camden Residents and artists, he said, showed him they wanted to highlight the digital divide not as a problem or a social ill, but rather as a challenge that can and is being addressed.

“(The digital divide) was approached in a positive way, which makes sense,” he said. The design shows an older couple and younger people; images of modern Camden and its bygone industries; its buildings and (yes) Bridges but also Bald Eagles and natural scenes from Petty’s Island. Winding its way through the design: a spiral Reminiscent of a DNA double helix connecting each side of the mural, and the divide.

“Camden was once a great port city, a hub to the rest of the world, and the connection we’re trying to make is that through digital equity, through people once again being able to Invest in themselves and their city, it will be that again,” Okdeh said.

The mural takes up a wall on the 800 block of Market, for many people an entryway into Camden.

“There are a lot of things that make for a terrific wall,” the artist said, “and this checks all the boxes. It’s a beacon and it’s welcoming people into the city. … The best (murals) can be appreciated on a micro and a macro scale, and they warrant repeat viewings, where people notice something different each time they see it.”

Asked if she envisioned future Mural Arts Collaborations in Camden, Golden was confident there would be. She looks forward to Camden’s artists working in Philly (some have already attended Mural Arts’ most recent Quarterly artists’ meeting) and Philly arts doing projects in Camden.

“I can see this developing into a really robust relationship,” she said.

