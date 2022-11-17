Mark your calendar for these 3 Ohio men’s college basketball games

Head Coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the first half of a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena on November 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

College hoops are finally back.

  • To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men’s basketball games in Ohio this season:

1. Cincinnati vs. Xavier

The Crosstown Shootout will be hosted by the University of Cincinnati this year. The Bearcats are 51-37 in this Queen City rivalry, which dates back to 1928.

  • Date: Saturday Dec. 10, 3pm EST.
  • Location: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.

2. Dayton vs. VCU

The Flyers got some love from the AP with a preseason No. 24 ranking. We’ll know if it was deserved by the time this game rolls around.

  • Date: Friday Jan. 13, 9pm EST
  • Location: UD Arena, Dayton
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here.

3. Ohio State vs. Michigan State

There aren’t many high-profile games in Columbus this season, but who doesn’t love a rivalry game?

  • Date: Sunday Feb. 12, 1pm EST
  • Location: Value City Arena, Columbus
  • Ways to watch: Watch on CBS or buy tickets here.

