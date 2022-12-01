Mark Wahlberg Relists $79.5M Beverly Hills Home With Golf Course
BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Mark Wahlberg relisted his Beverly Hills estate complete with a private golf course, theater and gym.
The 30,500-square-foot home sits on a 6.2-acre property and includes 12 bedrooms. The actor originally listed the property in April for $87 million, Dirt reported. Wahlberg customized the house with his wife, Rhea Durham, in 2014, according to Dirt.
Inside, the home boasts a two-story entry lobby, a two-story library, Massive kitchen with a separate prep kitchen, a salon and a wine and cigar cellar.
Outside is where the estate shines, featuring a Grotto pool, private skate park, five-hole golf course and driving range, tennis court and manicured gardens. The home also boasts a separate guest house.
- Address: 71 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, CA
- Price: $79500000
- Square feet: 30500
- Bedrooms: 12
- Bathrooms: 20
- Listing Description: Presenting the Premiere estate in North Beverly Park, the most exclusive gated community on the West Coast. 30,500 square feet with 12 bedrooms, 20 Baths and set on an Incredible 6.2 Acres with unrivaled Athletic facilities this Richard Landry designed chateau would be hard to Duplicate today simply due to the lack of parcels this large. A Spectacular 2-story entry lobby leads to the stunning living room, dining room and a breathtaking 2-story paneled library. The main level also includes an enormous kitchen/family room complex including pantries, a separate prep kitchen, and staff quarters and offices. The lower level holds an amazing home theater, professional gym, salon and wine/cigar cellar and tasting/smoking lounge, the principal main level rooms all open to vast Patios and lawns. The six acre grounds include manicured gardens, a 5 hole golf course, golf driving range, tennis court, resort-like Grotto pool, skate park, and guest house, all set amidst total privacy. Essentially this is your own private country club. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the great Estates in Los Angeles. Shown to pre-qualified clients only.
Listed by: Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency Inc.