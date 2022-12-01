Mark Wahlberg Relists $79.5M Beverly Hills Home With Golf Course

BEVERLY HILLS, CA — Mark Wahlberg relisted his Beverly Hills estate complete with a private golf course, theater and gym.

The 30,500-square-foot home sits on a 6.2-acre property and includes 12 bedrooms. The actor originally listed the property in April for $87 million, Dirt reported. Wahlberg customized the house with his wife, Rhea Durham, in 2014, according to Dirt.

Inside, the home boasts a two-story entry lobby, a two-story library, Massive kitchen with a separate prep kitchen, a salon and a wine and cigar cellar.