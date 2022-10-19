Mark Wahlberg Makes Appearance At Morongo Charity Golf Tournament

BEAUMONT, CA — Hundreds of Golfers were welcomed to a day of Championship golf and prizes at the 26th Annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament on Monday by Celebrity entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg. The popular tournament at the Championship Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon benefited the Boys and Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass, the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center, and the Banning Animal Shelter.

Wahlberg, star of “The Fighter,” “Lone Survivor,” “The Other Guys,” and multiple blockbuster films, was on hand to greet golfers and talk about his family’s connection to the casino. “What an Honor it is to be partners with Morongo Casino, and to be able to hear the (casino) commercials mentioning our family, our restaurant, with their family, it really is a treat,” Wahlberg said. “This is such a great cause and I really appreciate you guys coming out to support it.”

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa is the only tribal casino that is home to Wahlburgers, the fast-casual restaurant chain founded by Wahlberg and his brothers, Donnie and Paul. The restaurant opened in July. Wahlberg was just a day removed from his visit to Southwest Riverside County, where he was spotted working out before 4 am at the local fitness center, taking time over social media to encourage others who did the same. He also made the rounds to F45 Training in North Temecula, one of his franchise investments.

Read: Mark Wahlberg Works Out In Temecula Encouraging Physical Fitness, Fun Being at the Morongo tournament was special. The 26th annual Charity event raised over $150,000 to support local Nonprofits held at the beautiful, 36-hole Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont, according to organizers, with $100,000 slated for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass and $50,000 was earmarked for the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center.

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa Charity Golf Tournament Helicopter Ball Drop (Morongo Casino Photo). The Banning Animal Shelter was the recipient of the Charity tournament’s first-ever Helicopter Ball Drop Raffle, an event that raised thousands of dollars for that cause. Morongo Tribal Vice Chair James Siva, the event’s co-chair, spoke on the shelter.

“From serving local youth and families to finding forever homes for dogs and cats to preserving tribal history and languages, the Nonprofits benefiting from this year’s Morongo Charity Golf Tournament help strengthen our region’s future while also protecting our past,” Siva said. “Giving back to the Pass community is important to Morongo and we are grateful to the Golfers and sponsors who once again helped make our annual golf tournament a success.” Amy Herr, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass, thanked the Tribe for its commitment to community giving. “Morongo’s generous contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs over the years have helped thousands of local students and their families,” Herr said. “We deeply appreciate the tribe’s support for those in need across the Pass.” Film star Mark Wahlberg (center/cap) at the 26th Annual Morongo Charity Golf Tournament with members of the Morongo Tribal Council and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass Board of Directors. The Morongo Charity Golf Tournament has raised over $2.5 million since 1997, supporting dozens of local nonprofits that serve children, schools, veterans and hospitals. Morongo Tribal Council Member Brian Lugo, the event’s co-chair, commented on giving back to Pass Area charities.