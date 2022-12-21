Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 pm to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence.

After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over.

Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return as Coach next season. Rosen has coached the Wolverines since 1999, leading them to the NCAA Tournament 19 times.

“Following a thorough review of the program, I have decided that Mark Rosen will not return as our volleyball coach,” Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “I want to thank Mark for his 24 years of dedication to the program and to his student-athletes. I wish him success in the future.”

With a 468-299 record across his career with Michigan, Rosen holds the winningest volleyball record in school history. A head coach in the sport since 1992, Ann Arbor was the fourth school he coached in his career. They never won a Big Ten Championship, reaching their highest conference standing by tying for fourth in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

“I appreciate the opportunity of coaching at the University of Michigan for the past 24 years,” Rosen said in the same statement. “It has been a rewarding experience in every way and I’m grateful for all of the people who have made it so special.”

Rosen took a leave of absence in November due to health reasons. Associate head Coach Leisa Rosen — his wife — took over the Wolverines program for the remainder of the season. The Wolverines posted a 17-13 overall record, while ranking ninth in the 14-team Big Ten with an 8-12 mark.

In an email response to The Daily, a Michigan spokesperson maintained that Rosen’s medical leave did not affect his termination, and Rosen had returned from that leave before his firing.

“The opportunity to work with phenomenal student-athletes, and alongside such great coaches, has been a daily blessing,” Rosen continued. “I want to thank everyone I’ve met and worked with along the way for them sharing in my experience. Most of all, I want to thank Leisa and our two sons for being patient as they found themselves along on this journey. I’m forever grateful, Go Blue.”

Michigan announced that a national search will be conducted to replace Rosen.