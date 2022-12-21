Mark Rosen fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach

Mark Rosen was fired after 24 years as Michigan’s volleyball coach, the school announced on Tuesday.

Rosen, who came to Michigan in 1999, guided the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament 19 times, most recently in 2021, a first-round exit. Michigan reached the national semifinal for the first time in program history in 2012. Rosen’s overall record at Michigan was 468-299.

His teams never finished better than fourth in the Big Ten, most recently in 2010. They didn’t finish better than sixth since. Michigan 17-13 overall this season, including an 8-12 mark in the Big Ten (ninth place).

“Following a thorough review of the program, I have decided that Mark Rosen will not return as our volleyball coach,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “I want to thank Mark for his 24 years of dedication to the program and to his student-athletes. I wish him success in the future.”

Michigan’s announcement also included a statement from Rosen, an Alaska native and a 1985 graduate of California State University at Northridge.

“I appreciate the opportunity of coaching at the University of Michigan for the past 24 years. It has been a rewarding experience in every way and I’m grateful for all of the people who have made it so special,” Rosen said.

Rosen took a medical leave from his job on Nov. 9. His wife, associate head Coach Leisa Rosen, oversaw the program in his absence. The Michigan Daily reported that Mark Rosen had returned from his leave before his firing and it was not a factor in the decision to let him go.

Michigan announced that a national search for Rosen’s replacement would begin immediately.

“The opportunity to work with phenomenal student-athletes, and alongside such great coaches, has been a daily blessing,” Rosen said. “I want to thank everyone I’ve met and worked with along the way for them sharing in my experience. Most of all, I want to thank Leisa and our two sons for being patient as they found themselves along on this journey. I’m forever grateful, Go Blue.”