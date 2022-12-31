Mark Morris erases 17-point deficit to bounce Brewster at SunDome

Jordan Nailon The Daily News



YAKIMA — The Mark Morris boys basketball team played a strange game of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde on Friday on its way to a 69-64 win over Brewster at the SunDome Shootout.

After giving up 22 points in the second quarter the Monarchs found themselves trailing by 17 points early in the second half and staring the prospect of an ugly loss square in the face. So, after a few colorfully worded reminders from the sideline, Mark Morris came out with a new resolve on the defensive end of the court and set up their comeback by holding the Bears in check down the stretch.

“We had an amazing comeback after falling behind by 17 points. We were able to have a much better second half,” MM Coach Bill Bakamus said. “Brewster is a very Talented team with one of their players already committed to the University of Portland… I was especially happy with how we raised our competitive level in the second half and really pulled together as a team.”

But when a team is down by double digits they can’t rely on stops alone to get back on the right side of things. They’ve got to put the ball in the basket, too, and that’s where Braydon Olson and Kobe Parlin proved to be a dynamic duo once again. Olson scored a team-high 25 points in the win and Parlin added 22 points.

Those scoring efforts came as no surprise to the Monarchs shot caller. It’s the composure under fire that’s left him impressed as the Mark Morris boys have compiled a record of 8-1 in the 2022 stretch of the season.

“Having Kobe and Braydon be as consistent as they have been is what we expected from the beginning,” Bakamus said. “We have taken a big step in our mental maturity and having our players own their roles.”

Brewster, a perennial 2B powerhouse, was led by Brady Wulf who posted a game-high 27 points. Kelso Gebbers added 19 points for the Bears.

But when it mattered most, the Monarchs five players on the court became a conglomerate rock that just wouldn’t budge.

“There were lots of individual moments but collectively we played very well especially in the fourth quarter,” Bakamus noted.

Those defensive efforts included Dossen Morrow and Carson Bogner as the Monarchs’ Pillars in the post, along with Malakai Gray as the Arrowhead Defending the perimeter. Bogner and Gray also found time to post eight points each on the fun end of the floor.

Morrow scored 10 points in the Monarchs previous contest and knocked down a pair of clutch free throws down the stretch against the Bears. The junior forward has begun to show glimpses of his true potential on the block. Those sort of supporting contributions will be essential for Mark Morris as league play resumes and he works to play his way back to the Yakima SunDome for the state tournament.

“Having Bogner and Dossen develop on the Offensive end has been key. Gray has continued to make progress as an all-around floor leader,” Bakamus said.

Mark Morris (8-1) will return to action on Ted M. Natt Court on Jan. 6 for a league contest against Hockinson.