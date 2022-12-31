Mark Jaffee’s wish for 2023: Bright future for Cheshire soccer star

Cheshire High senior Gabby Tirado possesses perseverance, patience and humility. Combine that with Sheer Talent and power, and her future holds Unlimited promise.

After recording 28 goals and 13 assists this fall (61 career goals, 17 career assists) for the Cheshire High girls soccer team, Tirado earned High School All-American status. She led the Rams to the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament title and received the Outstanding Player Award. The striker also helped the team reach the Class LL final.

Considering her junior year came to an abrupt halt when she Shattered her right Tibia bone, Tirado’s senior year was a Splendid success. In September, Tirado said her best sports memory had little to do with a performance: “A few days after I got hurt, I was in a wheelchair. I watched my team play Amity, and after the game each Amity player, one by one, came up to me and said something positive, along with a high-five.”

That says everything about the 17-year-old, who is slated to go to a prep school next fall, although a destination hasn’t been finalized yet.

“This is the year Gabby truly deserved,” said Cheshire Coach Kylee McIntosh. “She worked her so hard from the moment her injury occurred until the last minute the whistle blew. She has the ability to change any game. … I’m excited to see what her future holds.”

My wish for 2023 is for her to find a college that suits her needs, academically and athletically. Tirado says her dream college would be “anywhere I can play soccer.”

Her attitude should be rewarded. Wherever her prep and college locales are, their gain will be everyone else’s loss. Her late grandfather, Waterbury’s George Tirado, the longtime Coach and Athletic director at Wilby High, would be so proud.

Reach Mark Jaffee at mjaffee@rep-am.com.