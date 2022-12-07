Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football Coach at Bishop McGuinness

— Oak Grove head football Coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football Coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller.

Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw immediate success. Under his tutelage, Oak Grove compiled a record of 39-15. Oak Grove won conference titles in 2019 and 2022. Before arriving at Oak Grove, Holcomb was at North Davidson as the Athletic Director, Football Coach and teacher from 1999-2016. During his time as a head coach, North Davidson had a record of 115-52. The Black Knights won the Central Piedmont 4A Championship in 2012 and 2015. North Davidson made it to regionals in 2012.

Bishop McGuinness is a NCHSAA school that competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference. The Villains went 1-9 in 2022. The last time Bishop McGuinness had a winning football team was in 2018 when the Villains went 8-5 under Drew Hackett.

Statement from Bishop McGuinness Athletic director Jeff Stoller:

“We are very excited to have Coach Holcomb join the Bishop McGuinness Community. He has an outstanding Reputation as both a Coach and educator, and we feel he will be a great fit for our school and program. Most every Coach and Administrator in the Triad knows Coach Holcomb. His track record at both North Davidson and Oak Grove speaks volumes.”