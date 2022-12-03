Mark Daigneault reveals goal for Jalen Williams after winning Rookie of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder head Coach Mark Daigneault expressed his excitement on Friday that Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November.

Williams is the third rookie in team history to win the award after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 18 games. The 12th pick ranks fourth in assists among all first-year players and is fifth in scoring in 25.1 minutes per game.

Daigneault was happy to see Williams win the award after a strong start to the season. He would now like to see Williams build upon that early success and keep it going heading into December.

I think one of the takeaways with that one is his development to this point is not centered around accolades. He just kinda shows up, works hard, competes and plays inside the team. He is a good player so that led to whatever it was that earned the award. I think the challenge now for him, and really anyone who gets individual accolades, is to understand what led to it and try to repeat that and not get distracted by it.

Williams is coming off a career-high 27-point performance on Wednesday in a win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was only his fifth time logging more than 30 minutes as he is just the fourth rookie this season to score at least 25 points in a game.

The 21-year-old plays with poise and maturity well beyond his years. He is Emerging as a dynamic playmaker for the Thunder through the first quarter of the season and is beginning to settle in on the court after missing four games at the start of the year due to a facial fracture.

The Thunder added four rookies this year and were happy with what each player brings to the court. Williams is certainly off to a good start this year and will be looking to continue that success throughout the rest of the season.

