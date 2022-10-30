Mark Cuban’s Heroes Basketball Center Suit Up Experience underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – For the first time, Billionaire Mark Cuban’s Heroes Basketball Center Suit Up Experience came to Savannah helping hundreds of young men in the local community dress for success.

The Suit Up Experience is one that’s been going on for eight years, but this is only the second time it traveled out of Texas. Folks with the event say to date they’ve given out 4,500 suits.

Saturday’s event was held at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club and it sold out fast.

350 young men ages 15 to 24 got a sharp-looking suit complete with items like a tie, pocket square, belt and cuff links. Everything given out was either bought by the organization or donated.

The men were also given a fresh haircut along with a tie tutorial, etiquette and grooming tips, career information and more. The CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center says these events are extremely rewarding.

“When they walk out of here they’ve got this swag about themselves! ‘Can I wear this suit home? Can I show my mom or show my dad or show my significant other?’ Them really having the confidence about themselves, but then also saying ‘this is not going to be a one time for me. I’m going to keep doing this so that’s the beauty of it. All of this hard work that we do putting it together is worth every moment,” Ceo Mark Cuban Basketball Center Trina Terrell Andrews said.

“It feels great. It feels like I’m growing up to be a better man right now, so I’m really happy that I got my first suit right now today,” 12th Grader Samari Dowdy said.

Folks running the event say they’re already having conversations about bringing it back to Savannah in the spring.

