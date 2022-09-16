Mark Cuban Shows Off Impressive Basketball Skills: Watch

Mark Cuban is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the NBA as he is known for being the rowdy owner of the Dallas Mavericks. For years, Cuban could be seen making noise courtside, and while he has toned it down in recent years, Cuban is still someone who is known to voice his opinion whenever he sees something he doesn’t like.

At the age of 64, the Billionaire is remaining active, and recently, he met up with basketball shooting Coach Chris Matthews, also known as Lethal Shooter. As you will see in the clip below, Cuban has some impressive moves, and he even impressed his shooting Coach who has worked with some amazing NBA talents.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Mark Cuban trained last night for almost three hours,” Matthews said. “His Dedication to the game was unreal, didn’t want to leave the court. Now that’s locked in! Keep doing your thing brother. See you again soon.”

Obviously, Cuban doesn’t look as good as Matthews’ other clients, but that doesn’t matter. Cuban is putting in the work, and you can’t help but be impressed by what he’s doing at his age.

